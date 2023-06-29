BBC pundit shares what she’s noticed about Kieran Trippier on England duty

BBC Sport pundit Jill Scott has shared what she’s noticed about Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier while on England duty.

Scott was talking about the brilliant full-back on her podcast, Jill Scott’s Coffee Club.

Kieran Trippier is arguably one of the best signings Newcastle have made for a very long time.

The England international was brought in for just £12m 18 months ago from Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle were in the relegation zone and fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Trippier was quickly handed the captain’s armband and played a crucial role in Newcastle avoiding the drop.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle have gone from strength to strength and remarkably qualified for the Champions League last season.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Trippier’s defensive acumen and killer deliveries made him an essential player at both ends of the pitch.

However, Scott has praised Trippier for his role for England off the pitch as well as on it.

The 32-year-old has proved to be a brilliant player to have around the camp for club and country.

Scott on what she’s noticed about Trippier on England duty

Speaking about the right-back, Scott said: “One thing I’ve seen about Kieran [Trippier] kind of off the pitch and I’m fortunate that I’ve been around camp with the Lionesses when the senior men’s team are there.

“I just think he’s like the perfect teammate. He’s always around the lads, whether he’s sitting and having a coffee with them, having a bit of banter.

“But then I also think as well when you see him maybe not playing in a game, you can see him encouraging and really just trying to help the lads on the field.

“He knows that he’s going to be starting a game or coming on and he’s going to need his support.

“So, I think with his morals and values, I think he’s just a top, top guy.”

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Scott’s praise of Trippier while with the England camp will come as no surprise to anyone at Newcastle.

Paul Merson has described Trippier as an ‘unbelievable professional’ while Shay Given suggests he’s already Champions League quality.

Many of his teammates have never played in Europe and Trippier’s experience and guidance will be invaluable.

It won’t be long until the Champions League anthem is once again ringing around St. James’ Park.

Few fans would have expected that to have been on the cards just 12 months ago.