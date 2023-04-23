Shay Given names the Newcastle player who is Champions League quality











Shay Given has been singing the praises of Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier, insisting he could play even higher levels.

Trippier was the first big signing of the PIF era and his capture has been a massive one. Consistently excellent at right-back, Trippier has shown his class and is said to have raised the standards in training as well.

The England man played a key role as Newcastle hammered Tottenham 6-1 today. And speaking to Premier League Productions, Shay Given said he’s still surprised by just how good Trippier is on a weekly basis.

“He’s been phenomenal. It’s not often you see a right-back being made as the first major signing. But the likes of Man United could have signed him I think he’s that good. He’s a Champions League quality player and it’s quite refreshing when you see what he’s learned off Simeone and how it’s helped him defensively,” Given said.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

“His set play delivery is one of the best in the league. But defensively he’s added that to his game as well. Sometimes I look at him and I think I can’t believe how good a player he is. He’s so consistent week in week out. So good.”

TBR’s View: Trippier the best right-back in England

There are some quality players in the Premier League but there are few right-backs quite as good as Kieran Trippier.

The Newcastle man has been outstanding and as Given says, the consistency he shows is something else really.

Building around players of the quality of Trippier is what Newcastle needs to do. They need to keep improving, keep adding depth, and then trophies will come their way.

Trippier’s quality is there for everyone to see. He deserves huge credit and right now, he is simply one of the best in Europe at what he does.