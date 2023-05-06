Paul Merson says Newcastle signed an 'unbelievable professional' for just £12m











Paul Merson has named Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier in his Premier League Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

The defender joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £12 million (Sky Sports) in January last year. He played a huge part in helping them survive last season, and he has been key in their incredible progress this time as well.

Merson has been really impressed with Kieran Tripper, and he has branded the Newcastle United star as an ‘unbelievable professional’, in his column on GiveMeSport.

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier – Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Paul Merson names Kieran Trippier in his Premier League Team of the Season

Newcastle United have been incredible this season.

Everybody expected them to improve this campaign after avoiding the drop last term, but nobody quite saw them finishing anywhere near the top four, let alone in it.

Eddie Howe has made that possible, and he deserves immense praise for the job he has done at St James’ Park. Almost every one of his Newcastle United players has delivered, including and especially Kieran Tripper.

Merson thinks the £100,000-a-week (Spotrac) full-back has taken his game to a whole new level this season.

He wrote: “He has taken it to another level this season. He’s always had a great right foot but the time he spent at Atletico Madrid made him an even better defender.

“And his leadership qualities on and off the pitch have been so important for Newcastle.

“He’s an unbelievable professional.”

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier – Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier deserves immense praise for everything he has done since leaving Tottenham.

He was ridiculed and humiliated by many after a series of mistakes in a Spurs shirt in his final season there. He then went to Atletico Madrid, and that changed his career.

Trippier was a top defender in La Liga for years before he returned to England to join Newcastle. His experience, leadership and quality on the pitch have elevated the Magpies this season.

Newcastle take on Arsenal next in the Premier League and Trippier is expected to start again.

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier – Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

