Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko didn’t cover himself in glory as Luton Town earned their first Premier League win of the season.

Covering the match for BBC Sport, Rachel Brown-Finnis was speaking about the clash at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche must have thought his side had turned a corner before yesterday’s match.

An impressive 3-1 win away to Brentford finally earned them their first league win of the campaign.

They then went to Aston Villa in midweek and knocked Unai Emery’s side out of the EFL Cup.

However, strugglers Luton Town went to Everton with a game plan and executed it perfectly.

Tom Lockyer put the visitors ahead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Carlton Morris scored Luton’s winner and Vitalli Mykolenko’s role in the goal for Everton has unfortunately been highlighted.

The Ukrainian international was in at left-back yesterday but didn’t have his best game for the club.

Everton cannot afford to keep giving points away at home if they want to comfortably avoid relegation this season.

They’re still pointless at Goodison Park this campaign and have a huge game against Bournemouth on the horizon next weekend.

Mykolenko struggles for Everton vs Luton

Speaking about Luton’s winning goal, Brown-Finnis said: “It’s just shocking defending.

“It’s a simple run by Carlton Morris who’s a top goalscorer, number nine, who are you going to mark? It’s him.

“He peels off the back shoulder of [Vitalii] Mykolenko, he’s free it’s a brilliant training ground free-kick.”

There are still positives to take for Everton despite Mykolenko not wanting to look back on yesterday’s Luton performance.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Calvert-Lewin returning to full fitness is a huge boost and the fact he found the back of the net again is encouraging.

James Garner also appears to be carrying the form he showed in the Under-21 European Championships this summer.

However, results have to turn around quickly otherwise Everton will find themselves in the relegation zone once again.

Sean Dyche will be so frustrated that he’s finally got a striker finding the back of the net but now can’t keep a clean sheet.