Dele Alli has wordless reaction after seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin score for Everton last night

Dele Alli was clearly very pleased to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin back at his best for Everton in their win at Aston Villa last night.

Calvert-Lewin took to Instagram to celebrate Everton’s 2-1 win and shared a post with the caption “Next round.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Dele Alli then left a comment with just a heart emoji.

Calvert-Lewin has been through an incredibly tough time with injuries of late.

Moreover, the striker did recently mention that he’s even been subject to boos from his own Everton fans at times.

However, with Calvert-Lewin now back fit and firing, it seems Alli is joined by so many at Everton in giving the striker his full support.

Of course, the 26-year-old will now be hoping for a better run of luck with his fitness in the coming months.

Similarly, Calvert-Lewin must be excited for the moment when Dele Alli makes his long-awaited Everton return.

Sean Dyche did recently reveal that Everton are trying to renegotiate a deal to avoid paying a large fee when Alli plays a certain amount of games.

Sadly, Dyche did also confirm that Alli still had a long period out before he returned.

Of course, Everton do now have a very healthy situation up top.

Fans may imagine that Calvert-Lewin will return to the bench on the weekend with Beto coming back into the side.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Moreover, Jack Harrison’s long-awaited arrival also looks like a big boost in midfield.

The Leeds United loanee impressed on debut last night alongside the excellent James Garner.

Things really are looking a lot more rosy in the space of a week at Goodison Park.

And no one will be more relieved than Sean Dyche.

Andros Townsend recently revealed that there was a quiet confidence at Everton of late that things would come good.

And it’s no surprise that Everton look stronger with Calvert-Lewin back in the fold, just as they will when Alli returns.