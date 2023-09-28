James Garner put in a performance to remember last night as he helped Everton defeat Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

The midfielder scored his first goal for the club and celebrated their 2-1 win with a post on social media.

Given how Everton have started this season, a good cup run might be just what Sean Dyche’s side need to build up some confidence within the squad.

Dyche made a slight tactical switch to move to a back three to try and counter Aston Villa’s exceptionally quick forward line.

It meant James Garner finally got to play in a central midfield role alongside Amadou Onana.

Dyche has been playing the £15m man either on the right side of midfield or as a right wing-back since his arrival.

He did so well in that position that he was shifted to right-back during England’s successful Under-21 campaign in the summer.

Garner showed he knows where the back of the net is for Everton as he opened the scoring against Aston Villa.

He’s going from strength to strength right now after putting in a huge performance against Brentford at the weekend.

Garner stars for Everton against Aston Villa

Posting on Instagram after the match, Garner said: “Happy with my first goal for the club! Hopefully first of many. Into the next round we go.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin simply called him “Excellent,” while new signing Youssef Chermiti was very impressed as well.

Even Alex Iwobi – who also found the back of the net last night for new side Fulham – was pleased for the 22-year-old, replying: “My guy.”

Garner looks set to be a key player for Everton this season and cemented his place in Sean Dyche’s side with his performance against Aston Villa.

Back-to-back wins for the Toffees have raised spirits around the club after a difficult start to the campaign.

Some of the matches they’ve lost this season were simply down to not being able to convert their chances.

If they can solve that, then Everton should start to move away from the relegation zone.

However, a decent cup run wouldn’t go amiss with a home match against Burnley to look forward to in the next round.