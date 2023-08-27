Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak certainly had a memorable game against Liverpool at St. James’ Park today.

The Swedish international was at the centre of the main controversies on Sunday afternoon.

BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin was commentating on the match for 5 Live and highlighted one particularly impressive moment from the 23-year-old.

The match was full of incident and Liverpool were arguably lucky to go into half-time with 10 players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was booked for throwing the ball away after a coming together with Anthony Gordon before fouling the winger again.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

He avoided a second booking within the first 10 minutes, but Virgil van Dijk wasn’t so lucky.

The Dutchman was sent off for fouling Alexander Isak and being adjudged to have denied a goal-scoring opportunity.

Isak was at the centre of everything for Newcastle and Liverpool struggled to cope with him throughout.

The £120,000-a-week forward has established himself as Eddie Howe’s first-choice striker so far this season ahead of Callum Wilson.

Isak impresses for Newcastle vs Liverpool

There was one moment in the first half where Isak avoided a number of Liverpool defenders to maintain possession.

Nevin liked what he saw and said: “Right in the midst of that there was just one little piece of skill from [Alexander] Isak.

“Everyone’s slightly panicked, the ball’s zipping about, comes to Isak with three players around him, no no, calm.

“Take the ball, drags a few players towards him within seconds and then he plays the ball wide.

“He is a class act when he gets the ball at his feet.”

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Howe has backed the Swedish forward to be brilliant this season and build on his opening Premier League campaign.

Liverpool certainly struggling to deal with Isak and Newcastle will be delighted that the 23-year-old continues to go from strength to strength.

Jamie Carragher is also a huge fan although he wasn’t too impressed with the decision that saw Van Dijk sent off for his challenge on the striker.

It all fell apart at St. James’ Park when Isak was substituted in the second half.

A Darwin Nunez brace earned Liverpool an unlikely win which will be hugely frustrating given the control Eddie Howe side had for much of the match.