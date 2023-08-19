Eddie Howe backs 23-year-old Newcastle player to explode this season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has waxed lyrical about Alexander Isak ahead of the Magpies’ meeting with Manchester City.

The St James’ Park outfit has hit the ground running in the Premier League season, topping the table after the first matchday.

Newcastle ran out 5-1 winners over Aston Villa last week in the best possible start for Howe and his charges.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Magpies and the Toon Army will hope for another fruitful season after finishing fourth last time out.

Likewise, Isak will hope to build on his great campaign last time out. He bagged 10 goals from 22 Premier League outings.

It wasn’t plain sailing for the 23-year-old either, what with the thigh injury that ruled him out from September to January.

Isak bagged two goals against Forest to put him joint-top of the fledgling Premier League goalscorers’ table.

‘I’m hoping he’ll have a great season’

Up next for Newcastle is arguably the toughest fixture in the English calendar, Manchester City away.

Speaking ahead of the match, Howe lauded Isak’s efforts since his move from Real Sociedad.

“I think he’s coped with the move really well,” he told the Newcastle website.

“Especially when you consider he had an injury early on which was a hugely frustrating period for him because he was determined to try and do well and show everyone how good he was.

“He had to wait a little bit of time after a really good first impression but I think he’s dealt with the move, the price tag and everything that comes with that and taken it all in his stride.

“It might have helped him that he had a couple of moves previously before coming here so he had that experience of doing that in different countries which shouldn’t be underestimated of how difficult that can be.

“He’s performing really well and he has done through pre-season so I’m hoping he’ll have a great season.”

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Our view

Isak arrived at Newcastle as one of the best young strikers in the world and he’s certainly been building on his potential.

He got nearly a goal every two games in the league last term and this year he’s on two from just one game thus far.

Newcastle and Isak will both be hoping for a prolific season this time out, with both having big ambitions.

If Newcastle were able to get a positive result from the trip to the Etihad, that would certainly make people sit up and take notice of the Magpies as a growing force.