Newcastle are undoubtedly one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League.

The Magpies’ style of play makes for incredible viewing, their fans are amazing, and now, they have some of the very best players in the division.

The likes of Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes are amongst the best in the division, but the jewel in Newcastle’s crown is undoubtedly Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker has been incredible ever since joining Newcastle, and he was at it again at the weekend against Aston Villa.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Jamie Carragher has shared just how much he loves watching Isak, claiming that he’s a player he simply adores.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on August 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Carragher loves Isak

The pundit gave his verdict on the striker.

“They’re just brilliant every time I watch them. I do love them and I do love watching them play. On the evidence of that first game, to beat Aston Villa, the team everyone are talking about for the top six is unbelievably impressive. And Isak up front, I absolutely love him, I love him to bits,” Carragher said.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: Jamie Carragher broadcasts ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

What a player

Carragher loves watching Isak, and, in all honesty, we can’t disagree.

The Newcastle striker is just such a uniquely talented player. He combines all of the best attributes if Peter Crouch, Dimitar Berbatov and Sergio Aguero into one incredibly silky, fast, lanky and lethal finisher.

There really doesn’t seem to be another player like Isak in world football right now, and Newcastle are very lucky to have the 23-year-old leading their line.

At the age of just 23, he has a lot of room to grow and improve, and if he does fulfil his massive potential, he could genuinely be one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen.