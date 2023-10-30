BBC pundit says Tottenham youngster is looking like the real deal

Garth Crooks has suggested that Micky van de Ven seems to be getting better with every single appearance for Tottenham Hotspur after their latest win.

Crooks was writing for BBC Sport as he included the Dutchman in his team of the week after Ange Postecoglou’s side’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday.

Micky van de Ven could have hardly wished for a better start to life at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There would have been some concerns when it became apparent that Spurs were seemingly set to pair the 22-year-old with Cristian Romero ahead of this season.

Micky van de Ven improving with every game for Tottenham

But those concerns were misguided. Romero has arguably never been better for Tottenham. And a large part of that is down to van de Ven.

Van de Ven is one of the quickest players in the Premier League. And he appears to perfectly fit the style Ange Postecoglou wants his side to play.

Garth Crooks has included the defender in his team of the week. And he suggested that he continues to be incredibly impressed by the youngster’s performances this season.

“This kid is looking better with every appearance. It’s still early days in his career and there is a long way to go in the title race but Micky van de Ven looks like the real deal. The Netherlands international is quick, comfortable on the ball and likes a goal,” he told BBC Sport.

“He didn’t score in the Premier League leaders’ 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Friday, but no-one was complaining about that. What Van de Ven brings to the proceedings is a calm, steadying influence at the back for Spurs and provides Cristian Romero with a defensive partner he can not only rely on but help develop.”

Defender one of several contenders for Spurs’ signing of the summer

Tottenham appear to have their own contest going on for the signing of the summer. James Maddison is obviously the main candidate, having quickly established himself as Spurs’ new talisman.

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario has been an amazing signing for Tottenham.

But van de Ven has to be in the mix for that title. His partnership with Romero is already amongst the very best in the Premier League. And the pair have the potential to improve further.

They appear to complement each other so well. And a lot of sides – including Liverpool – may well be kicking themselves that they did not make a move for van de Ven before Tottenham in the summer.