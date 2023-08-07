Liverpool have decided against signing 22-year-old, now he’s joining Spurs instead – Romano

Liverpool have found themselves having a massively busy summer this time around, more so than some expected.

The departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have led to Jurgen Klopp needing even more new additions. The Reds boss had already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai before the pair left and now the need is even greater.

Of course, it’s not just midfield Klopp has looked to strengthen at Liverpool. There is talk of a new defender being needed, as well as maybe even a full-back.

However, one player Liverpool won’t be signing is Dutch defender Micky van de Ven. The 22-year-old is set to sign for Tottenham instead, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool simply didn’t move for him due to the price tag.

“For example they have been following for a long time Micky van de Ven, who is joining Tottenham,” Romano said on the Born and Red YouTube channel.



“They decided not to enter the race because they think it’s too expensive to go for 50 million Euros for Van de Ven and also because the player agreed terms with Tottenham a long time ago.”

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool remain active in the market and are looking at the likes of Romeo Lavia at Southampton. As for new defenders, though, it seems a tad quieter.

Big few weeks coming for Liverpool

The problem for Jurgen Klopp is that he needed new players before losing the ones he has. So now, his problem is even bigger.

Liverpool simply have to into the market and get some new faces in the building. Of course, the quality has to be there and the price has to be right. But they need players.

With Van de Ven, only time will tell if he was too expensive. Tottenham clearly feel he has a lot to offer and he’ll be out to show his worth alongside Cristian Romero.

Liverpool fans, then, will be watching on with intrigue.