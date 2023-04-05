'He's not the same': Emmanuel Petit says Liverpool player has completely changed, he's lost his voice











Emmanuel Petit has given a very honest verdict on Virgil van Dijk and his performances this season.

It’s no secret that Van Dijk hasn’t been at the races this term. He’s looked a yard slower, he’s not reading the game as well, and crucially, he doesn’t seem to have the same level of confidence.

Indeed, according to Petit, speaking on Stadium Astro, Van Dijk hasn’t just lost an element of his ability, he’s also lost his voice, with the Frenchman stating that he doesn’t think the centre-back looks like a leader in the defence anymore.

For years, Van Dijk was the orchestrator of this Liverpool team, pulling the strings from centre-back, holding the line and supporting his teammates, but now, he looks a shell of his former self.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Van Dijk has lost his voice

Petit gave his verdict on the Liverpool star.

“For me, look at Van Dijk. He was the best central defender two or three years ago. But since his injury he’s not the same player anymore. He’s not the rock in the defence. He’s not a leader in the defence. He’s not giving the same security and guarantee defensively. Before that you couldn’t dribble him, it was impossible to pass him. Now, even the worst striker in the Premier League and he’s running back always, before that he would stop in front of you like a rock,” Petit said.

Confidence issue

There’s no doubt about it, a number of Van Dijk’s problems this season come down to confidence.

He looks mentally shot. He’s not committing to challenges the way he used to, he’s not talking to his teammates in the way he used to and, quite simply, he’s not performing how he used to.

Whether that’s down to the team’s performances this term, his injuries or the pressure of chasing a quadruple last season is unknown, but something has definitely changed for the Dutchman.

We can only hope that he can get back on track over the summer and rediscover his form next season.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

