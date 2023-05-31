BBC pundit says £92k-a-week Newcastle man has been the surprise player of the season











Pundit Natasha Dowie has said that Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has been the surprise player of the season.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, the panel were handing out awards after the end of the Premier League season.

Callum Wilson was joined by Alexander Isak as being nominated after a fantastic campaign.

Few Newcastle fans would have expected this season to have gone this well.

After steering the club away from relegation, Newcastle have ridden that wave of momentum to the Champions League.

They also reached their first cup final in a long time and have created a strong platform to build on.

Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job extracting every bit of quality out of his squad.

Although the club recruited well, he’s improved so many players who were already at the club.

One player whose transformation at Newcastle has been a real surprise this season is Callum Wilson.

He’s always been a decent top-flight forward, but his performances have now gone up a notch.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle star Wilson the surprise player of the season – Dowie

Asked who her surprise player of the season has been, Dowie said: “Callum Wilson. He’s always been a consistent performer, someone that is trustworthy, can pop up with a goal.

“But I think this season he’s taken his game to another level, he’s now in England contention and it’s great to watch him play this year.

“I think he’s been my surprise player of the season.”

The £92,000-a-week forward scored 18 league goals this season, putting him fifth in the scoring charts.

His form earned him a place in England’s World Cup squad, although his form suffered upon returning from the tournament.

Wilson has formed a brilliant partnership with Alexander Isak that has caused defences plenty of issues.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ally McCoist has backed Wilson to thrive in his first European campaign next season.

The step up to the Champions League will take some adjustment for many of the squad.

Wilson will hope it’s not too much of a surprise to him and his Newcastle teammates playing on Europe’s biggest stage.

However, they’ve shown this season that they’re not going to wilt under pressure when playing top sides.

