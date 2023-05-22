Ally McCoist says £20m Newcastle man is definitely good enough to play in the Champions League











Pundit Ally McCoist has said that Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson is ready to play in the Champions League.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (22/5 7:52am), McCoist was asked about the England international’s prospects next season.

Callum Wilson has been phenomenal for Newcastle in recent weeks.

His form at the start of the season earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup.

He suffered a dip on his return from Qatar that coincided with Alexander Isak’s introduction to the side.

Eddie Howe has now found a way to play the pair together and the side are really benefitting.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Wilson now has 18 goals this season and has two games left to reach the 20-goal milestone.

The £20m forward has never played in Europe and will almost certainly be making his continental bow in the Champions League.

McCoist has backed Wilson to perform for Newcastle against any opposition next season.

Fans will be renewing their passports now and praying for trips to some of the best stadiums in European football.

McCoist backs Newcastle star Wilson to perform in the Champions League

Asked whether he thinks the forward is good enough to play in Europe, McCoist said: “Yes. I’m a big fan of Callum Wilson.

“I know he had one or two injury problems and went through a little period that all strikers do where he wasn’t as clinical as he would have hoped.

“However, his recent form, I’ll tell you right now it looks to me as if he’d score goals in any company against any opposition.

“So, I’ve got no fear, confidence is high, and confidence is everything.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Callum Wilson has been impressing everyone in recent weeks and simply can’t stop scoring.

The competition presented by Alexander Isak has only fuelled his exceptional form.

He recently praised the Swedish striker and it would be surprising if the pair didn’t turn out together next season.

McCoist has backed Wilson to do the business for Newcastle going forward.

Given their resources, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Eddie Howe potentially add another forward to his squad.

Right now, that doesn’t seem necessary, but anything can happen during the summer transfer window.

