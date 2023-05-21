BBC pundit says 43-year-old Tottenham managerial target has done something ‘incredible’ this season











BBC pundit Clinton Morrison says reported Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Roberto De Zerbi has done an ‘incredible’ job at Brighton this season.

Spurs seem to be narrowing down their search for a new permanent manager ahead of the summer.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as the ‘slight favourite’ to land the Tottenham job, according to Miguel Delaney.

But De Zerbi has gained plenty of admirers in north London after what has been an impressive debut campaign for the Italian.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Indeed, Alasdair Gold claims that Tottenham have already held initial talks with De Zerbi over a possible summer move, albeit to no success as of yet.

The 43-year-old has Brighton on the verge of qualifying for the Europa League after a 3-1 win over Southampton today.

Many expected the Seagulls to struggle slightly after Graham Potter packed up and left for Chelsea. But the south coast outfit have gone on to become a better side under De Zerbi and Morrison feels he has taken them to ‘another level’.

Morrison raves about De Zerbi

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison labelled Brighton playing in Europe next season as an ‘incredible’ achievement from De Zerbi.

“Brighton have been excellent this season,” the pundit said. “De Zerbi has taken them to another level.

“It looks like they’ll be playing in Europe next season and it’s an incredible achievement.”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

De Zerbi has gained plenty of admirers during his first season in England and you can’t help but feel Tottenham should be pushing the boat out to bring him in this summer.

With that being said, he is reportedly keen to stay at Brighton for at least one more season.

Tottenham are facing a crucial few months ahead and Daniel Levy will be fully aware of the need to ensure their next managerial appointment is on the money.

The likes of Arne Slot and Luis Enrique seem to be good fits for the club should De Zerbi prove to be out of reach.

