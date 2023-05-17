'Spurs know this': Tottenham aware 43-year-old boss doesn't want to leave current club for them - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are aware that Roberto De Zerbi is currently planning to spend at least one more year at Brighton as Spurs eye the Italian as a potential candidate to become their next manager.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was writing for Caught Offside as Tottenham continue their search for their next boss.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It does appear, from the outside, that Spurs’ search is not exactly going to plan. Of course, the club hoped that Cristian Stellini would steady the ship until the summer.

Tottenham aware De Zerbi plans to stay with Brighton for now

The problems Spurs have had on the pitch in recent weeks have put more pressure on their managerial search. And what has probably not helped is seeing some big names ruled out for one reason or another.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Another who appears to be unwilling to make the switch is Roberto De Zerbi, who has done an amazing job since coming in at Brighton. Of course, he would have further endeared himself to Tottenham fans by overseeing the victory that all but ended the Premier League title race at the weekend.

But it seems that De Zerbi has little intention of moving away anytime soon – as Jacobs suggests.

“Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso, Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim are four other names under consideration. I wouldn’t be surprised if De Zerbi stays at Brighton for at least another year. That’s the plan for now and Spurs know this,” he told Caught Offside.

You can understand why De Zerbi may not be jumping at the chance to leave the Seagulls for Spurs. Brighton have been one of the best teams in the division this season. They are now above Tottenham in the table, and they have two games in hand.

Spurs have a lot of work to do over the summer. And if Brighton continue on their current trajectory, there are going to be plenty of offers on the 43-year-old’s table before too long anyway.