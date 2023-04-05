‘Initial contacts’: Spurs now in touch with 43-year-old manager’s camp, he won again last night - journalist











Tottenham have been in touch with Roberto De Zerbi’s camp as they look to find their replacement for Antonio Conte.

The Italian has been named as a target for Tottenham by numerous media outlets and according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Spurs have indeed been in touch with the 43-year-old’s camp.

However, according to Gold, the noises coming from De Zerbi’s representatives seem to suggest that he isn’t actually too keen on a move to north London as he’s very settled at Brighton.

Spurs have had De Zerbi talks

Gold shared what he’s heard about the Brighton boss.

“I’d say this is one you want to watch. I wouldn’t say it’s an audition because what I understand is that the initial contacts that Spurs have had with De Zerbi’s camp there aren’t the most positive indication that he’d be up for that, that’s not what I’ve heard. I get the impression from everything that I’ve heard that he’s not desperate to leave a stable project at Brighton for the chaos of Tottenham Hotspur right now,” Gold said.

Can’t blame him

De Zerbi isn’t massively keen on a move to Tottenham right now, and, to be honest, it’s hard to blame him for not wanting this job.

At the moment, Brighton are arguably in a better position than Spurs. They have a number of young players who are still improving and after their win against Bournemouth on Tuesday, they’re breathing down Spurs’ necks.

Of course, with their reputation and their stadium, Spurs are more set-up for long-term success, but, right now, De Zerbi has every right to want to stay at Brighton for the foreseeable future.

