BBC pundit now says 24-year-old Liverpool man was absolutely brilliant yesterday











Pundit Paul Robinson has said that Trent Alexander-Arnold was simply sensational for Liverpool yesterday.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Robinson was reviewing Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Fulham last night.

It was a close-fought contest between Jurgen Klopp’s side and an impressive Fulham.

The turning point of the match was Darwin Nunez winning a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Issa Diop.

Although there wasn’t much contact, the referee pointed to the spot and Mohamed Salah made no mistake.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, the player who really stood out to Paul Robinson for Liverpool was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is thriving in his new role drifting into midfield and pulling the strings from a central area.

His run of providing an assist in each of his last five games finally came to an end.

However, he still caused Fulham plenty of problems throughout the match.

Robinson impressed with Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold

Despite not being involved in the deciding goal, Robinson said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold played in that hybrid position in the midfield. He was Liverpool’s best player tonight.

“He was the most creative going forward, he looked really, really well with his assists, and he was a big goal threat tonight.

“A couple of really good performances from Trent and Alisson [Becker].”

There have been concerns about Alexander-Arnold’s new role and how it will affect Liverpool defensively.

Ibrahima Konate was left exposed at times against Tottenham, and Fulham looked dangerous on the break.

A brilliant performance from Alisson last night was the difference between earning three points and one.

However, if Alexander-Arnold can continue to contribute goals and assists, then the Reds might simply outscore their opponents each game.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Robinson has enjoyed watching Alexander-Arnold in his new role for Liverpool.

The Reds have looked light in midfield all season, and it looks like a key area of recruitment going into the summer.

Whether the right-back’s new position is just a temporary fix until they make some new signings is yet to be seen.

Right now, Jurgen Klopp won’t be considering making any changes after five wins on the bounce.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up fully converting the 24-year-old into a central player.

