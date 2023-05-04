Jurgen Klopp says 23-year-old Liverpool player's pressing was off vs Fulham last night











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Darwin Nunez’s pressing wasn’t at its best against Fulham.

Klopp was speaking after his side’s 1-0 over Fulham last night in a game that keeps their faint top-four hopes alive.

A Mohamed Salah penalty decided the tie, although the visitors rallied in the second half.

Liverpool were indebted to Alisson Becker with the Brazilian denying Carlos Vinicius on several occasions.

However, it was the hard work of Darwin Nunez that created the decisive moment in the match.

The Uruguayan caught Issa Diop on the ball in the box and was fouled by the Frenchman.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Although there wasn’t much contact, the referee pointed to the spot and Salah dispatched the spot kick.

Klopp was very pleased with Nunez’s performance yesterday but thought he could improve his pressing.

Fulham are a technically brilliant team and have caused some top sides plenty of problems this season.

They would have sniffed an opportunity when they saw the 23-year-old out of formation at times last night.

Klopp questions Nunez’s pressing vs Fulham

Asked whether he was pleased with Nunez’s performance, Klopp said: “Absolutely. I think for us it’s super-important.

“You could see in the beginning, defending the centre against Fulham is really important because [Joao] Palhinha is there and that is their connector, get [him] on the ball.

“We were a bit too early out there from Darwin, we tried to fix that, but he wanted and he was like a racehorse – go, go, go, go for everybody.

“We opened up and that’s where we struggle slightly, where they could control it for moments.

“We could sort that and apart from that he played a really good game, he was always a proper option for us and we needed that.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nunez hadn’t started Liverpool’s last four league games, with Diogo Jota introduced to the side.

His first season at the club hasn’t set the world on fire, but there’s been plenty of signs he could be a valuable player going forward.

Nunez’s energy levels are through the roof, and it’s no surprise Klopp would like him to be more disciplined with his pressing.

Ultimately, his work off the ball earned Liverpool their best chance of the game and Salah duly converted.

He’ll be hoping he retains his place in the side when Fulham’s West London rivals Brentford visit Anfield on Saturday.

Show all