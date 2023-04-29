BBC pundit shares big Trent Alexander-Arnold worry before Liverpool v Tottenham











Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tomorrow, and Chris Sutton believes Trent Alexander-Arnold could become an easy target for the visitors.

Both Liverpool and Spurs have had awful seasons for different reasons. They’re far off from where most people predicted them to be at this stage, and that is a real shame. However, both clubs still have an outside chance of finishing inside the top four.

The game at Anfield tomorrow will be crucial for both Liverpool and Tottenham. Chris Sutton believes Alexander-Arnold’s position is a worry.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

BBC pundit says Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave gaps for Tottenham to exploit

Liverpool have looked a lot better over the last few weeks.

The Reds mounted an incredible comeback to draw against Arsenal and have won three games in a row since. They’ve scored 10 goals in the process and Jurgen Klopp has been a lot happier.

One of Liverpool’s key men in this run has been Trent Alexander-Arnold. Klopp has tweaked the Englishman’s role in the side, and he’s so much more effective in this system.

Sutton, however, thinks he’ll still leave gaps that Tottenham can exploit tomorrow.

He wrote on BBC Sport: “In some ways, Liverpool’s approach will suit Tottenham because Jurgen Klopp’s side will dominate the ball.

And, Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave gaps behind him when he goes into the centre of midfield, as he does in his new inverted role.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View:

Alexander-Arnold’s defensive frailties have been talked about a lot this season – perhaps a bit too much.

Some of the criticism that have gone his way has been a bit over the top, which is a shame, but he does have his flaws when he’s not on the ball, and Ryan Mason will surely plan something to exploit that.

Spurs used Richarlison on the left flank against Manchester United last time out, but they may just go with Son Heung-min against Liverpool, just to give Alexander-Arnold a few problems.

If they get their tactics right, they could really hurt the Reds.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

