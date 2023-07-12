Pundit Nigel Reo-Coker has admitted he hopes Newcastle United don’t sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.

Reo-Coker was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about Newcastle’s upcoming transfer business.

So far, only Sandro Tonali has been brought in to strengthen Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

The Italian is an exciting signing after making his name at his boyhood club AC Milan.

Newcastle have been linked with plenty of players this summer but their approach to the window has been measured thus far.

The most likely player to follow Tonali through the door at St. James’ Park is Harvey Barnes.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

There’s a suggestion that a deal could be done this week for the 25-year-old who scored 13 league goals last season.

As a result of Barnes joining the club, it could mean Allan Saint-Maximin could be departing this summer.

Reo-Coker has said that Newcastle would be making a mistake by letting Saint-Maximin go.

He admitted he wants the Frenchman to stay in the Premier League should he leave before the season begins.

Reo-Coker wants Saint-Maximin to stay at Newcastle

Talking about the prospect of the 26-year-old leaving, Reo-Coker said: “I hope [Allan] Saint-Maximin doesn’t go because he brings me great reminiscence of a certain David Ginola in a Newcastle shirt.

“That kind of player, that kind of personality and I love it.

“And I think the difference between Harvey Barnes and Saint-Maximin is when you watch Saint-Maximin play for Newcastle, he gets a lot of attention from the opponents.

“Whoever Newcastle are playing against they double up on him and make it very difficult for him.

“Harvey Barnes isn’t the same and is more of a system-based player but Saint-Maximin is a ‘special’ player, I hope he stays in the Premier League if Newcastle are silly enough to get rid of him.

“I hope a Premier League jumps on it and takes that because for me he’s one of those characters that makes football worth watching.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Plenty of Newcastle fans will sympathise with how Reo-Coker feels about Saint-Maximin.

On his day, he’s one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, bamboozling defenders with his quick feet.

However, he rarely delivers enough end product, even with prolific forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to link up with last season.

If Newcastle receive an appropriate offer for the Frenchman, it might be difficult to turn down.