Club now eyeing £40m bid for ‘breathtaking’ Newcastle star – and could offer him £300k-a-week deal

Newcastle United may get the chance to offload Allan Saint-Maximin for £40 million this summer, with Al-Ahli preparing a move for the Frenchman in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 72), which claims that the winger could sign a deal worth £300,000-a-year in Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Allan Saint-Maximin is perhaps the biggest name who could leave Newcastle in this window. Despite previously being the only exciting player in the Magpies’ ranks for some time in recent years, it has not quite clicked for the 26-year-old since Eddie Howe came in.

Saint-Maximin wanted at Al-Ahli

He almost carried the team at times. However, Newcastle have since moved to another level over the last 18 months. They will be in the Champions League next year.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

And they have not needed Saint-Maximin to play a starring role in that side. With that, his departure could perhaps come in this window.

According to the Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 72), Al-Ahli are eyeing a £40 million move for Saint-Maximin. And they could offer him a contract worth £300,000-a-week.

The club have already landed Roberto Firmino and Édouard Mendy in this window. And of course, their majority owners are the Public Investment Fund – which will obviously help in negotiations with Newcastle.

Much may depend on whether Saint-Maximin is interested in moving to the Kingdom at this stage of his career. Certainly, the Saudi league has managed to attract some younger players in recent weeks.

If he is keen to go, it may be a move which suits everyone. Newcastle ultimately have to bolster their transfer kitty to strengthen ahead of next season. And receiving £40 million for someone who did play a more peripheral role last term would be great business.

Some Newcastle fans would be sad to see Saint-Maximin to go. He is ‘breathtaking‘ on his day. But the Magpies may need to be fairly ruthless in the market to take that next step forward.