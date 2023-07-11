Newcastle have held talks to sign ‘unbelievable’ player in last 24 hours; deal could be done this week

Newcastle United could get a deal to sign Harvey Barnes over the line this week after holding fresh talks with Leicester City in the last 24 hours.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that the 25-year-old making the move to Tyneside has now taken a step closer after this latest development.

It has appeared for a little while now that Harvey Barnes may be Newcastle-bound. Of course, he was a shining light in a campaign which ended in the Foxes getting relegated last year.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Barnes scored 13 goals in the Premier League. And it seems that his reward may be the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle edge closer to Barnes deal

The Times reports that Newcastle are edging closer to agreeing a £35 million deal for the England international. There have been fresh talks with Leicester in the last 24 hours. And an agreement could be reached this week.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barnes meanwhile, is keen to make the move to St James’ Park.

It is noted that his arrival is set to eat up most of what remains of Newcastle’s initial budget. Further funds will have to come from player sales, with Sandro Tonali already through the door.

The news will please Newcastle fans. Barnes has been an outstanding performer in the Premier League with the Foxes.

Jurgen Klopp previously suggested that he thought that Barnes was an ‘unbelievable‘ player. And Howe will hope to take his game to the next level.

Based on his track record since taking over at St James’, that looks highly likely.

The good news for Newcastle fans is that they may not have to wait too long to start to find out how he will fare in the famous black and white stripes.