BBC pundit blown away by how well 30-year-old Liverpool man played vs Newcastle

BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin was seriously impressed with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker against Newcastle United.

There was one moment in particular that stood out to Nevin as he was commentating on the match for BBC 5 Live.

The match couldn’t have started much worse for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He watched as Trent Alexander-Arnold was bundled into his technical area in the opening moments only to see him booked for throwing the ball away.

Alexander-Arnold should have been sent off for a foul of Anthony Gordon minutes later, but the referee kept his cards in his pocket on that occasion.

Virgil van Dijk didn’t avoid a red card when he brought down Alexander Isak for what was adjudged to have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

That was after Alisson Becker was beaten by Anthony Gordon after a mistake from Alexander-Arnold who failed to control a Mohamed Salah pass.

Alisson was instrumental in making sure Liverpool weren’t two goals down against Newcastle before half-time.

The 30-year-old has previously been described as being ‘overworked’ in between the sticks for Liverpool.

That applied again today at St. James’ Park and his performance ultimately helped the Reds complete an unlikely comeback.

Alisson with moment of magic for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Winger Miguel Almiron must have thought he had doubled Newcastle’s before half-time.

He sweetly struck a volley but was denied by a combination of the Brazilian and the woodwork.

In awe of the 30-year-old, Nevin said: “Honestly, that is one of the best saves you will see this season anywhere at all

“I thought it was definitely going into the back of the net there.

“He [Miguel Almiron] has leathered it, he’s gone to his left-hand side, hit off the crossbar, that always makes it look a little bit better as well!

“What a great save.”

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Alisson was always going to be an important player for Liverpool once Newcastle had a one-man advantage over them.

One pundit this summer believed he could be considering a move away from Anfield this summer.

Although Caoimhin Kelleher is a fantastic number two, Alisson is surely indispensable to Jurgen Klopp.

He’s going to be key to Liverpool if they have top-four ambitions this season.