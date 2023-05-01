Brad Friedel says Liverpool are so lucky to have one player who is 'overworked'











Former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel has lauded Reds stopper Alisson Becker, despite him conceding three yesterday.

Alisson was looking on in horror when Richarlison’s late header looped over him and into the net to look like Tottenham had sealed an unlikely point. However, Diogo Jota’s late winner gave Liverpool the win and ensured Alisson deservedly ended on the winning side.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And speaking on Premier League Productions after yesterday’s game, former stopper Friedel praised Alisson for doing the business when Liverpool leave him exposed.

“For one of the top teams, Alisson is overworked in my opinion. But what a top goalkeeper. He made a crucial save with his left foot today that would have made it 3-2,” Friedel said.

“Most of the time he has a lot to do but thankfully for Liverpool, they’ve got one of the world’s best.”

Alisson – who earns around £150k-a-week at Liverpool – is widely considered one of the very best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. Liverpool paid huge money to bring him over but ever since he arrived, he’s been exceptional.

Liverpool did allow Tottenham some big chances yesterday and Alisson got a away with a few hitting the post. But as Freidel mentions, he did produce a big save when needed.

TBR’s View: Alisson is one of Liverpool’s best ever

There’s been some big goalkeepers in Liverpool and Premier League history. But Alisson Becker is right up there with the very best ever.

Yes, he has the odd mistake in him as we’ve seen at times. However, in the main, he is ever reliable and makes a lot of tough saves look easy.

Alisson is absolutely crucial to Liverpool right now and will continue to be. Luckily for Jurgen Klopp, it’s the one area of the pitch he has to not worry about at all for next season.