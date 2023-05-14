BBC pundit blown away by how good 23-year-old Newcastle player has been this season











Pundit Michael Brown has been seriously impressed with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this season, and praised him for his performance against Leeds United.

Brown was covering Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Leeds on BBC Radio 5 Live yesterday afternoon.

On paper, this was a match that many Newcastle fans would have expected to win.

Not only that, but they would have wanted to get one over former boss Sam Allardyce in his new role as Leeds manager.

However, the hosts showed from the first minute that they were going to fight to maintain their Premier League status.

An early goal from Luke Ayling put Eddie Howe’s side on the back foot before a string of penalties turned the game.

Patrick Bamford failed to extend the home side’s lead before Callum Wilson converted twice either side of half-time.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The first penalty was won by the quick feet of Alexander Isak in the box.

Isak is quickly becoming one of Newcastle’s most important players, and Leeds were the latest team to struggle against him.

He’ll be disappointed not to have added to his goal tally, but can’t be disappointed with his first campaign at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle star Isak caused Leeds problems

Commentating on the game, Brown said: “It’s a fascinating game. It’s end to end.

“Newcastle look a threat with [Miguel] Almiron and Joelinton getting forward and [Alexander] Isak looks like a star.

“Calm nerves are needed. It has been very physical.”

Since his club-record move last summer, Isak has been getting better and better in Eddie Howe’s set-up.

For much of the season, the decision has been whether to play him or Callum Wilson up front.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

However, the Swedish international has been switched to the left wing in recent weeks to accommodate both forwards.

Leeds were the latest team to struggle with Isak at times, although the Newcastle striker will be disappointed he couldn’t help his side earn all three points.

Despite his large price tag, he’s already been labelled a bargain.

His run against Everton will be remembered as one of the highlights of the season and showcased just how good he is.

