BBC pundit admits £240k-a-week man was Arsenal’s ‘best player on the pitch’ vs Chelsea

It was a game to forget for many Arsenal players but Declan Rice showed Chelsea what they missed out on when they released him as a youngster yesterday.

Covering the match for BBC 5 Live, Pat Nevin was particularly impressed with the England international.

It proved to be one of the most difficult games of the season for Arsenal despite Chelsea starting the match in the bottom half of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has struggled to find the back of the net this season but picked up some form before the international break.

Among the many signings they’ve made over the past 18 months, Cole Palmer looks like one the most astute and caused Arsenal havoc yesterday.

He converted a penalty for the opening goal of the game before Mykhaylo Mudryk’s cross floated over David Raya’s head to double their lead in the second half.

It was up to Declan Rice to drag his team back into the game as he capitalised on an error from Robert Sanchez.

His excellently struck first-time effort gave Arsenal an unlikely chance after Chelsea had looked comfortable for the first 75 minutes of the match.

It inspired Arsenal to find a much-needed equaliser as Leandro Trossard caught Malo Gusto out at the back post and latched onto a Bukayo Saka cross to maintain their unbeaten run at the start of the season.

Rice stars for Arsenal against Chelsea

Speaking after the match, Nevin admitted that the £240,000-a-week midfielder had stood out from his teammates at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “You knew there would be a strong finish from Arsenal without playing at their best.

“I think they were a long way from their best, the big players really didn’t show up today but they’re a stronger unit.

“They’re a stronger group than they have been for many, many years and the epitome of it was the best player on the park in red today was Declan Rice by a country mile.

“And I think he was part of the reason why they pushed forward, kept on going and eventually got what they deserved at the end of the game.”

Rice has been impressing Arsenal’s coaches from the moment he arrived at the club and has already put in several huge performances like he did against Chelsea yesterday.

The pressure of being one of the Premier League’s most expensive players doesn’t seem to have affected him at all.

He’s already created a strong bond with many of his new teammates and is set to be a leading star for club and country for some time.

Rice could up being one of the most important signings Arteta ever makes as a result.