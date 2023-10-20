Arsenal’s coaches have been so impressed by 24-year-old this season

The Arsenal coaching staff have been so impressed by how quickly Declan Rice has taken on information since joining in the summer, while they also appreciated his willingness to face the media after the Gunners lost against Lens.

That is according to a report from The Times, which outlines just how well the midfielder has done since making the move from West Ham.

Some may have feared how Declan Rice would fare after joining Arsenal for £105 million in the summer. Of course, that is a mammoth fee to pay. And some players would undoubtedly struggle under the pressure of such a show of faith.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But Rice has thrived. He has been one of the Gunners’ best players this season. In fact, he was exceptional in the victory over Manchester City before the international break.

Arsenal coaches impressed by Declan Rice

But it appears that it is not only on the pitch on match day where Rice has really won admirers. The Times reports that the Arsenal coaching team have been impressed by how quickly he has taken on information.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He is also showing his leadership. The report adds that the Arsenal staff were appreciative of the fact that he stuck his hand up to do the post-match interviews after they lost in France in the Champions League. That actually remains Arsenal’s only defeat of the season to date.

Any doubts over record fee have been put to bed

Arsenal fans had reason to be a little wary about their club making a move for Rice in the summer. He had been sensational for West Ham. But the Gunners are now back in the title conversation in the Premier League. So the expectations are much higher.

However, Rice has taken the challenge on and been arguably the Gunners’ best player so far.

It is hard to imagine that the Arsenal hierarchy allowed themselves to think that the move could work out so well so quickly.