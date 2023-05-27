Arsenal ready to ramp up Martin Odegaard talks now Reiss Nelson deal is close











Arsenal are set to ramp up their efforts to get Martin Odegaard to sign a new contract at the club as they approach the finishing line with Reiss Nelson.

Nelson is set to sign fresh terms with the Gunners after months of negotiations. The winger has played a bit-part role this season and looked set to move on. However, he’s been convinced to stay put and is set to sign a four-year deal.

And with Nelson tied down, Arsenal are now planning to further up the ante when it comes to getting Odegaard to agree a new contract.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard in line for new Arsenal contract

News of Arsenal wanting to tie Odegaard down to a new deal is nothing brand new. We reported a week or two back that the Gunners were indeed keen on getting Odegaard to pen fresh terms.

But Football.London now reports that plans are now firmly in motion – as they put it – to get Odegaard around the table and thrash out that new deal.

Odegaard is believed to be comfortable at the club and willing to sign a new contract. The skipper has been instrumental for the Gunners all season as they’ve just fallen short of the title.

Key players need tying down

Martin Odegaard is arguably Arsenal’s most important player. And with that in mind, it’s so important the club get him tied down to fresh terms.

The Norwegian has been nothing short of a revelation since signing for around £30m. Looking back, that is one of the biggest bargain buys of the last few years.

If Odegaard can follow Nelson and Saka, and possibly Saliba, in signing a new contract, then Arsenal are well set for the future.

This feels like a crucial summer for the Gunners. Keeping their best players, and then adding a few new faces could be the big difference for next year.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images