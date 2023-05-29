PSG considering making bid for £30m Arsenal player











Arsenal face a fight to keep hold of their star midfielder Martin Odegaard with PSG considering a bid for the Norwegian.

Odegaard, who has skippered Arsenal to second this season, has had an exceptional season for the Gunners.

But according to the Daily Mail, PSG have been impressed with the form of Odegaard and are making noises internally about signing the midfielder.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

PSG interested in signing Martin Odegaard

According to The Mail, PSG have made ‘soundings’ about a potential move for Odegaard during the summer window.

Of course, any hopes PSG have of doing a deal are likely to be quickly shot down. Mikel Arteta is determined to keep Odegaard and there is a new contract set to be put his way as well.

Further, Odegaard is captain of a club on the up and despite the riches on offer in Paris, the project at Arsenal is likely to appeal even more.

Arsenal paid just £30m for Odegaard to make his loan spell permanent. Since then, he’s been outstanding for the Gunners and is now a firm favourite inside The Emirates.

Some deals just have no chance

This is surely one of them. Martin Odegaard leaving Arsenal is simply not going to happen this summer. Even for huge money, it’s hard to see Arsenal considering selling their best players.

Odegaard has been simply superb for the Gunners and will only get better.

PSG might have had the rule of the market when it comes to some players. But Odegaard is in the best league in the world and the French side won’t be able to simply pick Odegaard off.

Arsenal have a lot going for them right now and big players are signing new deals. Odegaard will hopefully follow suit and PSG, ultimately, will be wasting their time.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images