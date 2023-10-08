BBC pundit absolutely amazed by £6m Arsenal player after Manchester City win

Pundit Peter Schmeichel was seriously impressed with Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli after his match-winning performance against Manchester City.

Schmeichel was commentating on the match for BBC 5 Live as an interesting but slightly dull tie was turned on its head in the final minutes.

The main talking point of the match looked set to be the disciplinary record of Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic at full-time.

The Croatian put in a poor challenge on Martin Odegaard and was awarded a yellow card after a VAR review.

He could have been shown red and a challenge minutes later on Declan Rice went unpunished too.

Mikel Arteta made a change at half-time, bringing on Gabriel Martinelli for Leandro Trossard.

The £6m Brazilian had missed several weeks of action due to an injury picked up against Everton.

Schmeichel was very impressed with Martinelli who then went on to score the only goal of the match for Arsenal.

It was a tense affair that was always going to be decided by one key moment.

The 22-year-old delivered the winning strike via a nasty deflection off Nathan Ake’s face.

Schmeichel amazed by Arsenal star Martinelli

Speaking about the Brazilian before his winning goal, Schmeichel said: “That move was all about [Gabriel] Martinelli.

“It’s great to see him back after three weeks now, what a player he is.

“He was trying to take Kyle Walker on in a one-to-one run but realised he’s not going to win.

“He cut inside, nutmegged Bernardo Silva and passed it into Martin Odegaard who from 25 yards had a wild shot, well over the bar.

“But the reason that it was an attempt was Martinelli and attempts have been few and far between.”

It was a surprise to see Martinelli on the bench but as Schmeichel said, the Arsenal winger made all the difference.

Paul Merson admitted that he couldn’t see Arsenal beating Manchester City without him and before he was on the pitch it didn’t look like the Gunners would find a way through the visitor’s staunch defence.

There was plenty of fortune surrounding Martinelli’s goal as it took two deflections.

But Arsenal and Mikel Arteta won’t care after picking up a valuable three points.