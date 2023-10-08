Alongside Saka, £180k-a-week Arsenal man has ‘accelerated his recovery’ ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal may now have a huge boost ahead for their date with Manchester City with the news that Gabriel Martinelli may be fit to play.

That’s an update that has come via Sami Mokbel on X this morning.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The journalist said that whilst all of the focus has been on Bukayo Saka, Martinelli has now made huge strides in his recovery.

Mokbel stopped short of saying that Martinelli will be involved for Arsenal, but he has suggested that there’s a good chance.

He said: “In the midst of Bukayo Saka ‘will/should he play v Man City’ debate – Gabriel Martinelli has accelerated his recovery from a hamstring injury in the last 48 hours.

“Big boost IF he is included in the squad.

“Saka trained on Sunday.”

This really would be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta’s side given just how much they’ve missed the Brazilian.

There previously had been a lot of debate whether Leandro Trossard deserved a starting chance over Martinelli following a good pre-season.

However, the 22-year-old’s injury absence has been so critical for Arsenal, and there’s no doubt that Martinelli would be needed to beat a team like City.

Martinelli may make a surprise return when Arsenal host City

There has been a lot of debate among Arsenal fans over who should start against Pep Guardiola’s side today.

And whilst the back four looks settled – nothing else does.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Thomas Partey should now be fit following a bench appearance against Lens in the Champions League.

And given the magnitude of this game, Arsenal fans may expect that Partey returns to the XI – a move allowing Declan Rice to play higher up on the left.

Moreover, all of these debates do hinge on several tight fitness calls, not the perfect prep when you’re facing the best side in the world.

But if the likes of £180k-a-week Martinelli and Saka are fit to face City then Arsenal will head into the game with so much more confidence.