‘I can’t see’: Pundit says Arsenal can’t beat Manchester City because of two players

Arsenal face Manchester City on Sunday in one of the most eagerly-anticipated gamesof the Premier League season.

The Gunners are hoping to dethrone Manchester City as Premier League champions this season, and getting an early victory over their title rivals would certainly be a statement of intent.

So, can Arsenal win this weekend? Well, the odds are certainly against them.

The Gunners haven’t beaten City in the league in a long time, losing the last 12 meetings between the two sides, and they head into this game with a number of injury problems to boot.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has had a go at predicting this game, and he’s said that he can’t tip an Arsenal win due to the fact that both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli may both be missing for this game.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Merson can’t tip Arsenal win

The pundit gave his verdict on this game.

“If I had predicted this game on Tuesday, I’d have definitely backed Arsenal to win this game. Manchester City are without Rodri and they aren’t the same team. Arsenal will now have to do without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and I can’t see how Arsenal can win this game,” Merson wrote.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Hard to justify

As much as Merson would have loved to have tipped an Arsenal win in this game, we can understand why he hasn’t.

Indeed, it’s very difficult to justify picking Arsenal as your winners of this match. After all, they’ve lost 12 in a row in the Premier League against City and they come into this game with a much-weakened XI.

Make no mistake about it, City are favourites to win this match, and Arsenal will have to be at their very best if they are to get something here.