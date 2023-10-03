Journalist Rory Smith has admitted he can’t see Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen getting the Glasgow Rangers job.

Smith was speaking about the situation at Ibrox on the Monday Night Club after Michael Beale was sacked by the Gers.

Rangers know they have work to do in the Scottish Premiership already with a seven-point gap at the top of the table to close.

Three defeats in their first seven games is a poor start and one that ultimately cost Michael Beale his job.

They faced a difficult task qualifying for the Champions League group stages against a PSV Eindhoven side seeking revenge for last season.

However, the nature of their defeat over two legs would have been a particular concern.

Their Europa League campaign got off to a better start with a 1-0 win over Real Betis but it wasn’t enough to save Beale’s job.

Rangers are now looking for another manager but it looks unlikely that Kjetil Knutsen will be that man.

The 55-year-old has enjoyed a very successful spell in Norway but faces competition from the likes of Chris Wilder and Frank Lampard for the role.

Knutsen unlikely to be Rangers manager – Smith

Speaking about who might take the role at Rangers, Smith said: “I think [Kjetil] Knutsen is someone who they think could be under consideration because it’s the right sort of profile.

“I don’t think it’ll be Knutsen, I think it’s a massive leap from Bodo/Glimt to Rangers.”

Knutsen has a growing reputation in the game after turning Bodo/Glimt into one of the most fascinating teams in Europe.

The likes of Rosenborg and Molde dominated the Norwegian top flight over the past ten years before Knutsen and Bodo/Glimt came along.

Playing an exciting style of football, Knutsen led the provincial town side to back-to-back league titles.

They entered European competition and Knutsen now boasts a perfect record against Celtic after two wins in the Europe League.

Rangers, despite that brilliant record, look unlikely to hire Knutsen as their next manager.

Despite his success, it would be a huge step up from Norway to Rangers.

Instead, the club appear in no rush to appoint their next coach and will know how important this decision is going to be.