After Glasgow Rangers sacked Michael Beale this week, Chris Sutton made a claim that really surprised BBC Sport host Mark Chapman.

The 43-year-old was shown the door after a disastrous start to the season at Ibrox. Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table after losing three of their first seven games.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

What Chris Sutton has just said about Michael Beale and Rangers

Michael Beale was named the new Glasgow Rangers manager in November last year, just a week after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was shown the door.

However, when the Dutchman was still at the helm and his job was at risk, Beale reportedly was at Ibrox to watch a game managed by the man he eventually replaced.

Chris Sutton has now had a real go at Beale for doing what he did, but Chapman defended him by saying there was nothing wrong in him being there, having previously been a part of the coaching staff at Rangers.

That, however, did not convince Sutton, who branded Beale’s behaviour as ‘despicable’. Here’s how their conversation went on The Monday Night Club on BBC Sport:

Sutton: “By the way, when he got the job, I have to say that I thought it was pretty despicable behaviour, him going up to a game when Gio van Bronckhorst, who actually did a pretty decent job at Rangers, he went up to a game when Van Bronckhorst was in a job and sat in the stands. You know, I don’t know whether that went against him in terms of ‘can you trust this guy?’

Chapman: “Hang on a minute, he was a former Rangers coach, why couldn’t he go back and watch a game?”

Sutton: “Are we pretending that he didn’t know what he was doing at that particular time? Going up there and doing that to Van Bronckhorst, I thought that was awful, the guy isn’t trustworthy…

Chapman: “You can’t say that! You can’t say that.”

Sutton: “That’s my opinion, okay? This is my opinion. Everything he said: ‘We’re going to see the real Rangers next time against Celtic’. Lose. ‘Next season this is my team next season, things are going to get better, we have done brilliantly in the transfer market’.

“What happens? They have had an awful start to the season and eventually, the supporters have just said we’re not having you any more. We don’t believe a word you say. That’s why they turned.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Who has been linked with the Rangers job?

There has been plenty of speculation about who will replace Beale at Ibrox since news emerged that Rangers had sacked him.

One report has claimed that Frank Lampard, who has been without a job since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, is an option the Scottish giants are considering. Another report has suggested that Chris Wilder is being considered by Rangers.

Kevin Muscat has also been heavily linked with the job at Ibrox, and TalkSPORT claim that the 50-year-old Australian is keen to become the next manager of the club.

It will be interesting to see who Rangers will go for in the coming days.