Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has lauded Guglielmo Vicario as an ‘exceptional’ goalkeeper.

Postecoglou was speaking to the media in Australia as he prepares his Tottenham side for a pre-season clash against West Ham tomorrow.

The Aussie boss was asked about Spurs’ goalkeeper situation, with club captain Hugo Lloris set to leave the club this summer.

Of course, Tottenham have already brought in the Frenchman’s replacement in Vicario, with the Italian shot-stopper making the switch from Empoli last month.

And with back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster currently out injured, Postecoglou was asked if Spurs could be in the market for another option between the sticks.

But the former Celtic boss played down the suggestion and heaped praise on his new No1 Vicario.

Postecoglou impressed with Vicario

Speaking to Football.London, Postecoglou suggested he’s already been very impressed with Vicario.

“So far, Fraser is not with us, he’s obviously recovering from his injury but it’s fair to say that Guglielmo Vicario has settled in really well with the group,” the Spurs boss said. “He’s a good guy and an exceptional goalkeeper.

“At the moment I’m pretty comfortable. It’s fair to say that my interests are kind of elsewhere in terms of incoming goalkeepers at the moment.”

Vicario enjoyed an exceptional campaign in Serie A last season and was attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus before joining Spurs.

The 26-year-old was brought in after Spurs cooled their interest in Brentford’s David Raya due to his asking price.

But the Italy international looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and if he manages to adjust to Premier League football, he could prove to be an astute piece of business from Spurs.

Of course, Vicario has big shoes to fill after Lloris has captained the Spurs side between the sticks over the past few years.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares and Spurs fans will get to take a first look at their new goalkeeper against West Ham tomorrow.

Postecoglou already heaped praise on James Maddison as he faced the media for the first time last week and it seems he’s happy with Spurs’ business during the summer window so far.