Bayern Munich have just asked about signing ‘special’ £45m Tottenham target now

Bayern Munich have reportedly asked about the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Bayern asked Chelsea about Gallagher during talks over a move for Trevoh Chalobah.

Tottenham could be on the lookout for a new midfielder before Friday’s deadline, depending on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane has been heavily linked with a move away from North London this summer and is attracting interest from Manchester United in the final days of the window.

Should the 28-year-old depart, Spurs have reportedly looked at signing Conor Gallagher as his replacement.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail claims that Ange Postecoglou views the Chelsea star as the perfect midfield solution for Tottenham.

Now, a fresh report claims Bayern have also enquired about signing Gallagher this summer. But it would appear Chelsea have no intention of selling the midfielder.

Munich ask about signing Gallagher

90 Min claims that Bayern asked about the availability of Gallagher during recent contact with Chelsea over Chalobah.

But the Englishman looks set to remain at Stamford Bridge, despite the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

It’s noted that Mauricio Pochettino sees Gallagher as an important part of his squad and the midfielder could even be offered a new deal after the window closes.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Gallagher has been labelled a ‘special’ talent and seems to finally be getting an opportunity at Chelsea.

How long that lasts remains to be seen, especially with the Blues spending so heavily in the transfer market.

The £45 million would have been a good option for Spurs, but despite interest from them and Bayern, he looks set to remain in west London.