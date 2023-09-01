Bayern Munich are now delaying Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool deal for one reason

Ryan Gravenberch has passed his medical to join Liverpool, but Bayern Munich have not yet given the green light to complete this deal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side and the German champions reached an agreement for the transfer of the Dutch international midfielder yesterday. He is here in the UK already, but he’s now waiting for approval from his current club.

The Mirror (live blog 3:30 pm) explain the reason behind the delay.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Why Bayern Munich have not given Liverpool the green light to sign Ryan Gravenberch

When a player flies over to your club, undergoes a medical and passes it, it usually means that a deal is done and an announcement can be made.

However, in the case of Ryan Gravenberch, Bayern Munich are making Liverpool wait.

That’s because the German champions themselves are waiting to complete the signing of Gravenberch’s replacement – Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

The Portuguese midfielder is in Munich right now, ready to put pen to paper. However, as Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has just tweeted, the deal is not done just yet.

Fulham are yet to give Bayern the final green light to seal the deal for Palhinha, and as a result, the Bavarians are yet to give Liverpool the go-ahead to complete the signing of Gravenberch.

The Mirror’s David Maddock reported: “Ryan Gravenberch has passed his medical ahead of joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich.

“Bayern are waiting to complete their own move for Joao Palhinha, after which the Reds will have a green light on their £35m swoop.”

Everything should still go through as planned, but as things stand, Liverpool and Bayern are both playing the waiting game.