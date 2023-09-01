Fabrizio Romano says ‘enormous’ player now undergoing Liverpool medical

Liverpool fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting further news on Ryan Gravenberch’s imminent switch to Anfield.

On Thursday, the rumour mill went into overdrive as the Reds were reported to have struck a deal over the Dutch midfielder.

Gravenberch reportedly flew to Merseyside on Friday morning. He was set to fly into the UK on Thursday night but the flight was cancelled.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

That was only a minor inconvenience though, with the player now said to be at Liverpool undergoing his medical.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to X with the latest update involving the Anfield-bound Netherlands ace.

He’s “completing medical tests as new Liverpool player then set to sign his five-year deal”, he said.

Liverpool are reportedly paying around £38.5million including add-ons to sign Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old only joined the Bavarians last year, but he has now decided to up sticks following a maiden season on the fringes of the squad.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be incredibly keen on making this deal happen.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

In fact, it’s said that he thinks the ‘enormous‘ midfielder could well be the perfect signing for the Reds before the deadline.

Looks like Liverpool fans won’t have to wait long before that all-important official announcement.

The Reds have already made some big signings this summer, with the likes of Dominik Szoboslai and Alexis Mac Allister joining. Now, the next should be imminent.