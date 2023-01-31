Barcelona want to sign Tottenham target Sofyan Amrabat











Before Pedro Porro stole all the attention, Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move to sign Sofyan Amrabat – now, he could end up signing for Barcelona.

The Morocco international has been on many clubs’ radar after a number of phenomenal performances for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tottenham and Liverpool were both named as suitors, but it looks like the two English clubs are set to miss out now.

Barcelona want to sign Tottenham and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat

Just last month, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Tottenham are in pole position to sign Sofyan Amrabat before the end of this month’s transfer window.

TeamTalk then revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Fiorentina midfielder and could make a move to sign him to solve his side’s midfield woes.

The Premier League really did look like Amrabat’s likeliest destination after the World Cup, but now, it looks like Barcelona are trying to get him to the Camp Nou before the window shuts tonight.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, who claimed on Twitch and Twitter yesterday that the Catalans are in talks to sign the ‘outstanding‘ Amrabat on loan until the end of the season.

It’s unclear at this moment if Fiorentina will accept that formula, especially as Barca want no mandatory purchase option included in the deal to sign the Moroccan.

As for Tottenham and Liverpool, however, it looks like neither of them will make a move to sign him – unless there’s a late surprise.

