Barcelona star Pedri admits he wishes 30-year-old Tottenham player was born in Spain

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has admitted that he would love to see Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane playing in a Spain shirt.

Pedri, speaking to ESPN, was asked which English player he wished was actually was born in Spain and could play alongside him.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Pedri said: “The English player who I’d like to be Spanish is Harry Kane because he scores a lot of goals.

“And as well as goals he brings a lot of fluidity to the team.”

Pedri was complimenting Tottenham’s striker ahead of the English side’s friendly against Barcelona tonight.

Tottenham face Barcelona in Spain for their final pre-season fixture – the Joan Gamper Trophy final.

However, Pedri may be slightly disappointed to hear that Harry Kane has not traveled with Tottenham for the game.

Kane has instead remained in England to prepare for Sunday’s league opener against Brentford.

This news came via Kaveh Solhekol on X who did dismiss the absence as being in any way related to a potential transfer away.

Pedri wishes Tottenham’s Harry Kane was actually born in Spain

Although Pedri might have dreams of Kane playing for Spain, Tottenham fans will simply hope he’s staying in North London.

The long summer transfer saga is now nearing the league season beginning.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

And given Bayern Munich and Spurs were unable to agree a fee for the England captain last week it might look promising for a Spurs stay.

It was reported that Kane would not look to leave this summer should he play in Spurs’ opening league game of the season.

It was explained that Kane would not want to disrupt new manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans once the campaign had begun.

And whilst this would be excellent news in the interim for Spurs, it may spark fears of a departure on a free transfer next summer.

Kane’s Tottenham contract will then expire and he would be free to talk to foreign clubs as of January.

And whilst Pedri was wishing the Tottenham striker could play for Spain, Harry Kane could then even join him as a Barcelona teammate.