Tottenham Hotspur take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou tonight, but Harry Kane will not play a part in the game.

The Englishman’s transfer saga with Bayern Munich continues and that’s not ideal for anybody. Daniel Levy has rejected the German club’s latest offer to sign his star man, but we don’t expect their pursuit to end just yet.

Kane will not travel to Barcelona for the game today, but that has got nothing to do with Bayern or his future, reports Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol on X/Twitter.

Harry Kane will not travel to Spain for Barcelona vs Tottenham

Harry Kane has been absolutely ‘unbelievable‘ for Tottenham over the years and in pre-season so far.

In their last game against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Englishman netted four goals to help his side pick up a convincing 5-1 win over the Ukrainian giants.

Spurs play their final pre-season game tonight, and everyone was expecting Kane to do his magic in Barcelona.

However, it looks like Ange Postecoglou has left the Englishman at home. He will not be travelling to Spain for the game at the Camp Nou this evening.

Solhekol tweeted: “Harry Kane not travelling to Barcelona.

“Nothing to do with potential transfer. Lot of players involved in Sunday’s game not travelling. Kane is enjoying life under new head coach and right now it’s looking more likely that he’s staying.”

Tottenham begin their new season away at Brentford this Sunday.

The Bees are never an easy side to face. Taking them on in the first game of the season makes it even more difficult – just ask Arsenal, who suffered there two seasons ago.

Ange Postecoglou will want all his players to be at their best for the game this weekend, so leaving Kane back at home to recover is a very smart move.

It will be interesting to see how Postecoglou will set his side out at the Camp Nou tonight.