If Tottenham start the season well, ‘exceptional’ player could be persuaded not to leave

Harry Kane expects to remain at Tottenham Hotspur if an agreement is not reached with Bayern Munich before the opening game of the season.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The report says that Kane would consider it unfair to leave Spurs during the early stages of the season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

And perhaps the biggest news is Harry Kane would be prepared to negotiate a contract extension in the early months of the season.

However, that will be dependent on the club showing significant progress on the pitch under Postecoglou.

Of course, if Kane does go into the new season without signing a new deal he will be able to sign a pre-contract with overseas clubs in January.

Therefore, although this update is undoubtedly a positive one from a Spurs point of view, it could lead to the striker leaving for nothing.

Moreover, if he did leave on a free as per this criteria, Spurs would also be enduring a difficult season alongside his departure.

At this point, especially after yesterday’s meeting between Bayern and Tottenham over Kane, fans surely just want clarity on any agreement.

This update probably comes at a time when fans didn’t think the saga could become any more complex.

However, there seems to be so many variables deciding Kane’s future.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Although it is clear that it’s primarily winning that is driving the England captain’s decisions.

He has given Spurs plenty of chances to prove it can be done in North London and he would surely be applauded for allowing another.

And if an agreement isn’t reached in a timely manner between Tottenham and Bayern, that could well be the case for Kane.

It’s a crucial fortnight in ‘exceptional’ Kane’s future, and Spurs fans dare to look away.