Barcelona now scouting £15m midfielder who Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign

FC Barcelona have now been scouting Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, an 18-year-old who is firmly on Arsenal’s radar.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who published the news in his column for the Daily Briefing.

Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photo News via Getty Images

Arsenal’s interest in Vermeeren was revealed last week, a central midfielder who has now already made his debut for Belgium.

And Romano has now reported that both Barcelona and Juventus have sent their scouts to follow the youngster.

The journalist did reveal that there had been no bids or formal talks from any club as of yet, and that the race was very much open.

Of course, Mikel Arteta may now be looking towards the long-term future of his midfield following the uncertainty over Jorginho’s future.

The Italian could leave the club in the coming year and that would leave just Thomas Partey and Declan Rice as the senior first team options.

And given Arteta envisions Rice in a more advanced role at Arsenal, news that Barcelona are now interested in deep-lying Vermeeren may be unwelcome.

The 18-year-old already looks to be playing well beyond his years and should be a huge talent.

Barcelona may now rival Arsenal to the signing of Vermeeren

Belgium’s Vermeeren did make his debut for his national team on Friday having been subbed on in the 87th minute against Austria.

The midfielder should now be a key cornerstone of the crop of players that follow Belgium’s ‘golden generation’.

Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

And alongside the likes of Lois Openda and Jeremy Doku, there’s still plenty to be excited about for Belgium fans.

Nonetheless, if The Gunners do hold concerted interest in the midfielder it does look like they will now need to move quick.

Although Arteta’s Arsenal do now have a certain pull, they may struggle to prise Vermeeren away from Barcelona if they pursue a deal.

And given all of the progress Arsenal are making in the market of late, this could be a big statement for the future, especially at a very reasonable asking price of £15m.