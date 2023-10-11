Barcelona want to sign ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player who shocked Declan Rice

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly added Arsenal midfielder Jorginho to their transfer shortlist ahead of the January window.

Xavi Hernandez led his beloved Barca to La Liga title last season. His side haven’t gotten off to the greatest of starts this campaign, having drawn a third of their games in the league so far. The Catalans want to strengthen their side in January, and Arsenal’s Jorginho is reportedly a target.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Barcelona want to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January this year.

The Italian’s arrival raised many eyebrows at the time, but he has mostly been a solid player for the Gunners. He even started the game against Manchester City last weekend and was really good.

Jorginho, however, is not the first-choice at Arsenal. Declan Rice and Thomas Partey are both ahead of him in the pecking order, and if both of them are fit and available, the Italian will barely ever get the nod from the start.

Barcelona boss Xavi now wants to use that to tempt him away from Arsenal in January, with ESPN reporting that the Gunners midfielder is a target for the Spanish champions.

Jorginho will enter the final six months of his contract in January, but Arsenal have an option to extend that by another year.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Mikel Arteta should not sell him

When Arsenal have Declan Rice and Thomas Partey available, they don’t really need Jorginho, do they? However, the Italian is an extremely important member of their squad.

There are very few midfielders in the Premier League who are as good as Jorginho when it comes to controlling and managing the game at the end. Arsenal may not need Jorginho to start every game, but he is ‘phenomenal‘ when called upon, and it just doesn’t make any sense to let him go in the winter window.

Even Declan Rice raved about him recently, branding him as the player who has shocked him the most since joining Arsenal in the summer.

If Barcelona are still keen at the end of this season, perhaps Arsenal could consider letting him go then – either for free or for a small fee by triggering the extension option in his contract.