Arsenal now want to sign £15m midfielder and then change Declan Rice’s position

Arsenal are now reportedly interested in signing Arthur Vermeeren in January in order to change Declan Rice’s position.

The Gunners smashed their transfer record in the summer to sign Rice from West Ham United, and so far, it does look like money well spent. Mikel Arteta, however, seems to have a different long-term plan for the England midfielder.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Arthur Vermeeren

TeamTalk reveal this week that Arsenal have joined Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Royal Antwerp’s teenage sensation Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene in Belgium last season, and he had an incredible campaign.

He has played 49 times for Royal Antwerp’s senior side so far, and his wonderful performances have even earned him a call-up to Belgium’s senior side for their games in the coming days.

The report claims that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Vermeeren ahead of the January transfer window.

The ‘combative‘ defensive midfielder still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Royal Antwerp, but the Belgian side are ready to let him go for a fee in the region of £15 million.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Mikel Arteta wants to change Declan Rice’s position

The report claims that Declan Rice is still viewed as a defensive midfielder at Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s long-term plan is to use him in a more advanced role.

It has been claimed that the Gunners think Rice’s ‘ball-striking ability is somewhat underestimated’, and Arteta feels he can contribute with goals and assists on a consistent basis if he plays further forward.

Arsenal can already do that with Thomas Partey and Jorginho available at the club, but both of them are on the wrong side of 30 right now.

A signing like Vermeeren to replace Partey when he does move on makes a lot of sense for Arsenal.