Barcelona could agree Vitor Roque deal to ensure he doesn't join Arsenal











Barcelona want to seal an agreement for Vitor Roque this summer to ensure that he cannot join Arsenal – even if that means that he is not actually able to move to Camp Nou until 2024.

It appears that Vitor Roque will end up leaving Athletico-PR for one of three clubs. According to Sport, no team is making a stronger bid for Roque than Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also admirers of the 18-year-old. And with that, Barcelona face a problem in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Barcelona want to seal Vitor Roque agreement this summer

Sport is now reporting that the Catalan giants have concerns over financial fair play. But they do not want to let Vitor Roque slip through their grasp.

Much may depend on who Barca manage to sell in the summer. But they want to wrap up a deal for the forward in the summer – even if that means that he actually only makes the move to Catalonia in 2024 with an agreement in principle in the upcoming window.

That is to ensure that he does not end up moving elsewhere in the meantime.

Vitor Roque has previously spoken of his dream being to play for Barcelona. So he may be open to the possibility of delaying his move to Europe to ensure that he joins Xavi’s side.

But Arsenal are better placed than they have been for several years. If they are ready to make an offer that involves Roque joining this summer, he will surely consider it.

The Gunners have a strong group of Brazilian players. And that will surely help their cause.

And obviously, writing Chelsea off in the transfer window seems to be almost impossible under their new owners.

What the latest report does show is that Barcelona are prepared to go some way to ensure that the ‘extraordinary‘ Vitor Roque ends up joining them one way or another.