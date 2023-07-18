Barcelona approach ‘incredible’ £50m star Arsenal want; think he could play for any team in the world

Barcelona believe that Roméo Lavia could play for any team in the world in the future after the Catalan giants failed in a bid to sign the Arsenal target.

That is according to a report from Sport, which claims that Xavi’s men made an approach about signing the Belgian on loan with an option to buy following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Roméo Lavia is going to be one name to watch right up until the transfer window deadline. He was ‘incredible‘ following his move to St Mary’s last summer. And he is now attracting a raft of interest.

Barcelona think Lavia could play for any team in the world

Sport claims that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all want Lavia. But Barcelona have also registered an interest – and have made an approach to see if a deal could be agreed.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia was keen on the move to Camp Nou. However, Southampton were not willing to loan him out for a year. Previous reports from Football Transfers have suggested that the Saints want £50 million for Lavia.

That is clearly a blow for Barca. Sport claims that the club believe that Lavia has the potential to play for any team in world football in the future.

It says a lot that teams such as Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool all have their eye on Lavia. He was a shining light in such a disappointing year at St Mary’s. And at 19, he is only going to get significantly better in the years to come.

He was not the Gunners’ top target for the middle of the park, with Declan Rice already arriving in a club-record deal. But clearly, it would be a big statement for Mikel Arteta’s side if they could now bring Lavia to the Emirates too.