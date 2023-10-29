Ballon d’Or XI ahead of prestigious ceremony with Lionel Messi set to be crowned winner

The 2023 Ballon d’Or awards night is rapidly approaching, where we see a football pick up the best player of the year award. With this in mind, we have made a predicted team of the year, as many players have been on top form.

For those who do not know, the 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards is on the 30th of October and they are taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Stars like Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka are nominated for the award.

Alongside the Ballon d’Or award, the Ballon d’Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy, the Yashin Trophy, the Socrates Award, the Gerd Müller Trophy and a Club of the Year award will be presented.

So, despite there not being a team of the year at the award ceremony, we have decided to make a Ballon d’Or team of the year out of the players nominated.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano tips Lionel Messi to scoop Balon d’Or

On the night, we will most likely see Lionel Messi beat other stars like Erling Haaland and Rodri to the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. It has been reported by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano that Messi will win the award for the eighth time in his career. This is no doubt solely down to the fact that he won the 2022 World Cup.

Ballon d’Or XI

There were 30 players nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. The shortlist featured players from across Europe who had fantastic seasons. It was very hard to narrow it down to a starting XI of players who had the best year, but here is our attempt.

Formation: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana (Manchester United)

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

With only three goalkeepers on the 30-man shortlist, this was one of the easier decisions. Life hasn’t been easy for Andre Onana since moving to Manchester United this summer, but he received his nomination for his season at Serie A club Inter Milan. The 27-year-old was key in helping the Italian side win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup. He also pulled off some great saves to help Inter get to the Champions League final last season.

Defender: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Photo by Marcio Machado//Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ruben Dias has been a top signing for Manchester City ever since he joined and the Portuguese centre-back was crucial in helping his club with the treble last season. Pep Guardiola’s side won the Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup, with Dias massively influential in all three tournaments.

Defender: Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich)

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kim Min-Jae makes this starting XI for his performances at Serie A side Napoli last season in which he helped them win the league title for the first time in decades. It was these performances and his performances in the Champions League which saw Bayern Munich sign him in the summer and he is looking like he is continuing his top form in Germany.

Defender: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Photo by Luigi Rizzo/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Josko Gvardiol just about makes this team, but if there was more than three defenders on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist he would have most likely missed out. There is no denying that he had a fantastic season at RB Leipzig in 22/23. The defender helped them win the German Cup and with him only just 21 years-old, he clearly has a very bright future. Now, due to his top performances in Germany, he is at Manchester City.

Right midfielder: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images

With the Argentinian due to win his eighth Ballon d’Or and with the player finally winning the World Cup, there is no doubting that he makes this team. During the World Cup, Messi managed seven goals and three assists in his seven appearances. He also played every minute and although he is now in the MLS with Inter Miami, there is no doubting that he has a fantastic year.

Central Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Despite getting injured in the Champions League final, there is no doubting that Kevin De Bruyne was a huge reason for Manchester City winning the treble. The Belgian international managed seven goals and 18 assists in the Premier League in 2022/23, as well as two goals and seven assists in the Champions League. It was a fantastic campaign for the midfielder.

Central Midfielder: Rodri (Manchester City)

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Another Manchester City player makes this list and it should be no shock as they won the treble. Rodri is a player who could argubaly be in with a shout of winning the Ballon d’Or. If not, it is likely that he makes the top three. Manchester City are very different without him and this was proven by the fact that they tend to lose more without the Spaniard in the side. He is a top defensive midfielder who provided some very important goals this year, including the winner in the Champions League final.

Central midfielder: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham has had a fantastic year, both at Borussia Dortmund and now at Real Madrid, where he cannot stop scoring. The midfielder is an asset in both attack and defence. For Madrid, he has managed 11 goals and three assists in his 12 appearances. He is only 20 years-old, but right now he feels like one of the best players on the planet.

Left midfielder: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia burst onto the scene with Napoli last season and was a huge reason for the club lifting the Serie A title. He managed 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances last season, with four assists and two goals in the Champions League. This season, he has three goals and four assists in eight league appearances.

Striker: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Erling Haaland broke records last season at Manchester City and he was clearly the missing link as he helped lead them to three trophies in his first season at the club. In all competitions, he managed 52 goals, with 12 in the Champions League and 36 in the Premier League, as well as four in the domestic cups. His goalscoring form has continued this season and many want him to win the Ballon d’Or.

Striker: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Despite Tottenham not having a good season last campaign, they were carried by Harry Kane’s goals and the world-class striker finally got his big move to Bayern Munich over the summer. The 30 year-old managed 30 goals in 38 Premier League appearances and has continued his fine form at Bayern Munich this season with 11 goals and six assists in 12 appearances.