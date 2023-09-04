Ballon d’Or 2023: Date, Time, How to Watch UK, Venue & More

The Ballon d’Or 2023 is going to be a massively exciting one. Here we have the date, time how to watch, the venue and everything else you need to know.

The Ballon d’Or is the most coveted individual prize in world football and many of the world’s best players have got their hands on it. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have all taken home the honour.

But this year could be very different. The tide of the footballing world is changing and so much young talent such as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr all could be up for it.

With this in mind – you aren’t going to want to miss the ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or award is an annual football award for the best player over the previous year. It was first awarded in 1956 and has been customary in the football world ever since.

Who won the last Ballon d’Or?

Karim Benzema was the last player to win the Ballon d’Or award. This was the first time the French forward had won the award in the entirety of his career.

When is the Ballon d’Or 2023?

The 2023 Ballon d’Or awards are scheduled to take place on October 30th 2023.

The event will start at 7:00 PM BST.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or 2023 UK

The Ballon d’Or will be available to watch live in the UK via the Eurosport website or FIFA’s YouTube channel.

The Ballon d'Or will be available to watch live in the UK via the Eurosport website or FIFA's YouTube channel.

Where does the Ballon d’Or take place?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 will take place, as always, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

It’s a very prestigious night for the world’s best players, who all get dressed up to head to the big event.

Who are the Ballon d’Or nominees?

The Ballon d’Or nominees will be announced on Wednesday the 6th of September 2023.

The Ballon d'Or nominees will be announced on Wednesday the 6th of September 2023.